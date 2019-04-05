By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Let’s just say Lorrie Bertolet couldn’t have felt more joy than she experienced at last weekend’s state championship gymnastic meet.

Bertolet’s Level 3 team from the Phillips 66 Gymnastics Club family smashed to the state title — with a team score of 116.475 — to wrap up a perfect season.

In addition, the squad is ranked No. 10 in the nation.

“What an exciting year for the Phillips 66 Level 3 team,” said Bertolet, who is the head coach/director of the P66 GC. ” I could not be more proud of the coaching staff, head coach Rachel Coyle did a fabulous job all season. Rachel and her staff kept their gymnasts motivated, paid attention to detail and peaked at the correct time. It is quite a feat to be ranked in the top 100 teams in the nation. We are a relatively a small town but we are known for our big gymnastics.”

In addition, the club’s Level 4 team finished fifth in the state.

Following is a list of Level 3 team highlights, provided by Bertolet:

— The Phillips 66 Level 3 team was undefeated all season

— The Phillips 66 team won the State Team title with a score of 116.475

— The Phillips 66 Level 3 team is ranked 10th in the Nation!

— Many Phillips 66 Level 3 gymnasts are ranked in the top 100 in the Nation including Annika Dennis ranked 50th in the nation on Balance Beam

— Emily Dickey ranked 85th in the nation on the bars

— Kayreen Measles ranked 92nd in the nation on the floor exercise

— Abigayle Hargis is ranked 60th on the floor exercise,28th on the bars and 62nd in the all around.

— The Level 3 team took home 14 individual event gold medals giving them State champion status

— The Level 3 team took home 4 all-around titles.

Level 3 girls that won their respective All-Around state crowns included Annika Dennis (Junior 3), Makayla Henson (Senior 3), Abigayle Hargis (Senior 4), and Elizabeth Snider (Senior 5).

Claiming multiple gold medals on the individual events were Dennis (vault, beam, floor), Henson (vault, bars, beam), Hargis (bars, beam, floor), and Emily Dickey (Senior 5, vault, bars, floor).

In the Level 4 competition, Anna Edmundson (Senior 4) won her state All-Around crown. Edmundson won on the vault, bars and floor.

Another highlight for Level 4 squad revolves around Grace Prince, who is ranked 20th in the nation on the uneven bars.

LEVEL 3 (Jr. 3)

Annika Dennis

All-Around: 38.35 (1st) — Vault (9.75, 1st), Beam (9.775, 1st), Floor (9.625).

LEVEL 3 (Sr. 1)

Lyndsey Lief

All-Around: 37.335 (3rd) — Vault, (9.45, 2nd), Bars (9.5, 2nd), Floor (9.55, 1st).

LEVEL 3 (Sr. 3)

Makayla Henson

All-Around: 38.475 (1st) — Vault (9.675, 1st), Bars (9.6, 1st), Beam (9.575, 1st), Floor: 9.625 (2nd).

Kayreen Measles

All-Around: 38.325 (2nd) — Vault (9.65, 2nd), Beam (9.525, 2nd), Floor (9.725, 1st).

LEVEL 3 (Sr. 4)

Abigayle Hargis

All-Around: 38.575 (1st) — Bars (9.725, 1st), Beam (9.7, 1st), Floor (9.675, 1st).

LEVEL 3 (Sr. 5)

Elizabeth Snider

All-Around: 38.475 (1st) — Vault (9.65, 2nd), Bars (9.675, 3rd), Beam (9.675, 1st), Floor: 9.475 (2nd).

Emily Dickey

All-Around: 38.275 (2nd) — Vault (9.7, 1st), Bars (9.775, 1st), Floor (9.525, 1st).

LEVEL 3 (Sr. 6)

Kylie Mansker

All-Around: 37.575 (3rd).

LEVEL 4 (Jr. 3)

Abby Fielder

All-Around: 36.075 (8th).

LEVEL 4 (Jr. 4)

Kylie Deal

All-Around: 34.925 (10th).

LEVEL 4 (Sr. 1)

Grace Prince

All-Around: 37.225 (2nd) — Vault (8.9, 2nd), Bars (9.85, 2nd), Floor (9.575, 1st).

LEVEL 4 (Sr. 3)

Hailey Taylor

All-Around: 36.85 (4th) — Bars (9.75, 1st).

Callie Schlorholtz

All-Around: 36.825 (5th) — Bars (9.45, 2nd), Floor (9.35, 3rd).

LEVEL 4 (Sr. 4)

Anna Edmundson

All-Around: 37.325 (1st) — Vault (9.125, 1st), Bars (9.725, 1st), Beam (9.125, 2nd), Floor (9.35, 1st).

LEVEL 4 (Sr. 5)

Tiara Benavides

All-Around: 36.25 (7th).

XS (Jr. 2)

Emily Christenson

All-Around: 36.375 (6th) — Bars (9.525, 1st).