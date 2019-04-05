Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s softball team will be battling this weekend for a quick U-turn back to its winning ways.

A doubleheader loss Wednesday at home to Avila (Mo.), 10-0 and 8-5 (8 inn.) extended its current losing streak to seven in a row.

OKWU jumps on the bus Saturday for road games against Ottawa (Kan.), in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

OKWU is now 6-21 on the season and 1-7 in the KCAC.

But, the Lady Eagles still most the month of April to reverse their slide and start to power forward on the winning highway.

In the 8-5 loss on Wednesday, Kassidy Smith smashed a homer for OKWU and Kaylee Clinton lashed a triple and a single.

Ashleigh Capps and Smith both drove in two runs.

In the pitching circle, Anastasia Thornhill, Capps and Talia Salinas all took turns for OKWU.

Capps struck out two batters in 2.2 innings.

Baseball

The high-flying Eagles — ranked No. 12 in the nation (NAIA) are slated for road games at Kansas Wesleyan University.

OKWU has powered to a 27-7 record and currently is on a four-game winning streak.

The Eagles also are 18-3 in the KCAC and closing in on clinching the regular season conference title.

OKWU defeated Randall University, 10-0 and 16-2, earlier this week to record its first back-to-back double-digit scoring games since March 19-20.

As a team, OKWU — which is coached by Kirk Kelley — is ranked No. 2 in the nation in RBI’s per game (8.77).

Eagle veteran Austin Sojka boasts the second-highest batting average (.522) in the nation and is also number two in slugging percentage (.963) and number two in runs scored per game (1.64).