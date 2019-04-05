By Mike Tupa

Just know that if you skipped watching Barnsdall High School’s Christian Warford playing basketball, you missed witnessing one of the greatest-ever scorers — if not the top — in the three-county area.

Warford — who wrapped up his prep career last winter — is the 76th all-time leading scorer in Oklahoma high school boys’ history.

He finished his career with 1,969 points — an average of 19.4 points per game for his freshman through senior campaigns.

Truth is he likely could have easily scored 2,250 or more, if Barnsdall had not been such a dominant force in most its games.

“With a lot of our games being blowouts, we set him the third and fourth quarters,” noted Barnsdall Panthers’ head coach — and proud papa — Clifton Warford.

Warford said Christian was trying to get to the 2,000-point milestone, but not at the expense of pouring it on against overwhelmed opponents.

“I’m not that kind of coach and he’s not that kind of player,” Warford said.

But, Christian has received one significant post-career honor — being named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Class 2A All-Star By Class Small East team.

Coach Warford credits part of the recognition with the overall success of Barnsdall the past few years.

“Obviously, when you win games, you get a little notice,” he explained. “You can put up big stats on teams that don’t win games and not get the same attention.”

When a prolific player plays in a successful program, “it stands out a little more,” Warford summarized.

Warford said the honor is not only for what Christian achieved this season, but also for his entire career and production in other areas.

In addition to his near-2,000 points scoring, Warford also amassed 570 rebounds (5.6 pg), 390 assists (3.9 pg) and 211 steals (2.1 pg).

Christian is still exploring his college basketball options.

The two schools he is looking at the closest are Evangel (Mo.) University or Bacone College, coach Warford said.

“He’ll be playing college ball somewhere,” he added.

In addition to playing basketball, Warford also contributed last fall to the Panther football team.

In addition to playing basketball, Warford also contributed last fall to the Panther football team.