Thursday

Apr 4, 2019 at 6:12 AM Apr 4, 2019 at 9:48 AM


Kevin Foreman has a three-peat on his mind.


And, that’s a lot of bull.


Probably a ton or more.


Foreman Bucking Bulls is on the verge of capturing the Amped Up Energy Drink bull-riding finals, set for this weekend at the Civic Center in St. Joseph, Mo.


Foreman’s team is the two-time defending champion.


The Copan-area resident will enter two stars from his stable — Shattered Reams and Cherry Bomb — into the competition, which will be held Friday and Saturday.


White Chocolate is his alternate


“You qualify for this all year long,” said Foreman about earned a spot in the finals. “It (the qualifying competitions) ended in November. We have an 18-point lead going into the finals. … We have a good shot at bring home golden hardware.”


The bulls’ check-in is set for Thursday afternoon.


Foreman also is the veteran head coach of the Copan High School boys’ basketball team.