By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Coming off their first loss before the Ides of March, the Bartlesville High School baseball team will be focused tonight on getting back on track.

The Bruins (11-8) are taking aim on the visiting Sandites of Sand Springs High School, who pay a visit to Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. showdown.

After shutting out Bixby, 2-0, on Monday, the Bruins extended their winning streak to 10 straight.

But, Bixby rallied in Tuesday’s rematch to topple the Bruins, 5-4, handing them their first setback in 19 days.

With first-year head coach Austin Jarvis pulling the strings, the Bruins have displayed glimpses of excellence in both the pitching and offensive games, and play some sparkling defense at times.

The catcher rotation of Harald Borg and Silas Earley has been one of the foundations for Bartlesville’s dramatic turnaround from a 1-7 start to an 11-8 record.

Borg and Earley have been blocking machines behind the plate and have dampened the appetite of opponents for stealing bases.

Offensively, the Bruins can depend in most games on a batting frenzy by the top third of its lineup, including Jakob Hall, Noah Yearout and Dakota Ward.

Yearout is batting .397, with 12 RBI’s. One thing that doesn’t show up in the regular stats is his effectiveness in the bunting game.

Hall has carved out a .368 average with 16 RBI’s.

Ward is batting .362, with four doubles and 15 RBI’s.

But, Jarvis’ squad also has enjoyed major plate contributions down the lineup, as well.

Harald Borg — batting usually in the bottom third — has contributed a .345 average, with 14 runs scored.

Tanner Tate is hitting .278.

Sand Springs brings in an impressive record (12-3) into tonight’s fray, set to begin at 6 p.m. at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

The Sandites are 6-1 in their last seven games, but are coming off a 4-3 loss on Tuesday to Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs downed the Bruins, 3-2, back on March 14 — Bartlesville’s final loss before going on a 10-game winning tear.

During the past 11 games, the Bruins have limited seven opponents to four-or-fewer runs, and recorded four wins by shutout.

Offensively, the Bruins have produced a total of only six runs their past two games after having averaged 8.5 runs in their previous four contests.