By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Although they’ve got a long ways to catch Broken Arrow High School, the boys’ track team of Bartlesville High School is quickly proving itself to be one of the state’s best.

During last Saturday’s chilly and gloomy Broken Arrow meet, the Bartlesville Bruins stormed to second place with a sunny effort.

Spencer Hales led the way — no surprise.

The mild-mannered distance running demon put on an explosive performance.

— First in the 3200m run (10:34.03).

— Part of the championship 4x800m boys relay team (8:48.71). Rounding out the relay squad were Caleb Eiden, Tyler Linthacum and James Boudreaux.

— Third in the 1600m run (4:53.4).

Several other Bruins also snapped out top-three showings.

Among this gritty group was little-known — as of yet — hurdler Cody Tate.

Tate burst to second place in the 110m hurdles (:16.28).

Veteran runner Max Williams finished second — just behind Hales — in the 3200m run (18:40.15), to give the Bruins a one-two sweep in the event.

Andrew Barker sailed through the air to nail down the runner-up honor in the long jump (19-4), just inches shy of winning first.

And, strongman Cody Keesling keelhauled most of his rivals in the shot put, earning third place (44-5.6).

Rounding out Bartlesville’s high finishers for the boys in individual competition was Devon Beck, who hustled to fourth place in the 300m hurdles (:47.0).

Bartlesville also grabbed valuable points by placing second in the 1600m sprint medley (200-200-400-800).

The Bruin foursome, in order, included Paxton Bradford, Barker, Eiden and Linthacum.

Broken Arrow’s quartet nudged out Bartlesville for first place by less than 1.5 seconds.

“I’m very proud of our sprint medley team,” said first-year Bruin head track coach David Ayres. “They were very competitive. They were upset they lost. I love that competitiveness. I like it when kids are upset when they loss. I want that to push them in the next race.”

Ayres feels encouraged by the development a Bradford as an up-and-coming sprinter.

The sophomore rocketed to a personal best in the 200m dash (:23.89).

“He’s really taken on that leadership role on the sprint team,” Ayres added.

In the final point tally for the boys, Broken Arrow came in first (257), followed by Bartlesville (105) and Bishop Kelley (97).

Lady Bruins

The Lady Bruins boasted more top 10 finishers than the Bruins, but didn’t have any champions.

Bartlesville girls finished third in the team standings (87), behind Broken Arrow (236.5) and Bishop Kelley (114).

Holland Hall finished a close fourth (85).

Ragen Hodge proved to be one of the brightest highlights for Bartlesville.

The young dynamo dashed to second place in the 100m hurdles (:17.45), fourth in the 300m hurdles (52.89) and soared to seventh (4-feet-6) in the high jump.

“I’m really proud of Ragen,” Ayres said about the freshman. “She’s getting better at the hurdles every time out. She really gutted out that 300 hurdles.”

Battle-tested Lady Bruin standout Liza Williams bolted to second place in the 1600m run (5:58.02) and third place in the 3200m run (12:27.45).

“I’m proud of Liza Williams,” Ayres said.

Another athlete still unfamiliar to Lady Bruin track fans that made a giant leap forward was pole vaulter Maggie Jackson.

Jackson cleared the bar at 8-feet-0 to finished second.

Two other Lady Bruins boasted third place showings.

Jillian Skalicky scooted to third in the 400m dash (1:08.39), while Trinity Parker powered to third in both the high jump (4-8) and long jump (14-5.5).

Ayres admitted the weather conditions, including a merciless frost-tipped wind, were especially trying for jumpers and distance runners.

Bartlesville girls amassed 18 top 10 finishes in individual events, while the Bruins recorded 13.

——

Lady Bruins

Top 10 finishes

Ragen Hodge 100m hurdles 2nd :17.45

Liza Williams 1600m run 2nd 5:58.02

Maggie Jackson Pole vault 2nd 8-0

Liza Williams 3200m run 3rd 12:27.45

Jillian Skalicky 400m dash 3rd 1:08.39

Trinity Parker High jump 3rd 4-8

Trinity Parker Long jump 3rd 14-5.5

Ragen Hodge 300m hurdles 4th :52.89

Logan Cates Discus 4th 94-3

Logan Cates Shot put 4th 32-0

Erica Hurd Pole vault 4th 7-0

Shaleigh Gilkey Long jump 5th 13-9.5

Sidney Erwin 100m hurdles 6th :20.18

Ragen Hodge High jump 7th 4-6

Elena Fries 3200m run 9th 13:23.79

Jillian Skalicky 1600m run 9th 6:18.68

Ryann Barham 400m dash 10th 1:14.13

Elena Fries 1600m run 10th 6:19.33

11th-15th places

Emma Loyd 800m run 12th 3:09.14

Shaileigh Gilkey 400m dash 12th 1:15.92

Madison Terrell 200m dash 12th :30.49

Alexis Burton Discus 12th 70-3

—

Bruins

Top 10 finishes

Spencer Hales 3200m run 1st 10:34.03

Cody Tate 110m hurdles 2nd :16.28

Max Williams 3200m run 2nd 10:40.15

Andrew Barker Long jump 2nd 19-4

Spencer Hales 1600m run 3rd 4:53.4

Cody Keesling Shot put 3rd 44-5.5

Devon Beck 300m hurdles 4th :47.0

Gerald Gray Long jump 7th 17-8

Cody Keesling Discus 7th 107-1.5

Jack Britt Long jump 9th 15-6

Warren Collier Discus 9th 82-1.5

Kaleb Childress 110m hurdles 10th :19.86

Kaleb Childress 300m hurdles 10th :51.71

11th-15th places

Devon Beck 110m hurdles 11th :20.21

Paxton Bradford 200m dash 13th :23.89

Max Williams 1600m run 13th 5:09.34

Ridge Brewington Shot put 13th 33-2

Warren Collier Shot put 14th 32-2.25