By Mike Tupa

The 2018-19 Oklahoma high school basketball odyssey is done.

During Saturday’s Class 6A boys state championship game, Tulsa Washington subdued Putnam City North, 82-70.

During the regular season, Washington swept the season series against Bartlesville, 89-66 and 77-54.

On the girls’ side Norman dropped Norman North, 44-31, for the Class 6A crown.

The Bartlesville Lady Bruins (18-9) can take consolation that they crushed Norman, 59-43, during the regular season.

Following is a closer look at the state playoffs for each class:

Class 6A girls

Neither of Bartlesville’s fellow Frontier Valley Conference members got out of the quarterfinals. Norman outlasted Sand Springs, 59-52, and Norman North routed Tulsa Union, 41-29.

In the closes semifinal, Norman downed Edmond Santa Fe, 44-38.

Class 6A boys

Tulsa Washington survived a tough quarterfinal — beating Putnam City West, 64-58 — and semifinal — edging Southmoore, 61-59 — prior to beating PC North by 12 in the final. The other FVC team in field was Sapulpa, with lost in the quarterfinals to Edmond Memorial, 61-50.

Class 5A boys

Tulsa Memorial knocked off Del City, 63-52, for the championship.

Class 5A girls

Piedmont routed El Reno, 56-41, in the final.

Class 4A boys

Kingfisher took down Heritage Hall, 59-39, in the title tilt.

Class 4A girls

Anadarko squeezed past Muldrow, 54-49, for the Gold Ball.

Victory Christian made it to the semifinals, where it lost to Anadarko, 46-32.

Class 3A boys

Kingston mulched Millwood, 60-30, in the final.

Metro Christian lost in the semifinals to Millwood, 51-43.

Class 3A girls

Adair thumped Christian Heritage, 47-35, for the title.

Dewey High played Adair twice in the regular season, losing by 30 in both games.

Class 2A boys

Rejoice Christian toppled Hennessey, 52-42, in the championship game.

At least the powerful Oklahoma Union Cougars (24-3) had to feel a little consolation — they split with Rejoice Christian. The Cougars won the first meeting, 64-52, but lost to Rejoice Christian in the area playoffs.

Class 2A girls

Howe inched past Dale, 59-55, for the Gold Ball.

The Oklahoma Union Lady Cougars (23-5) came up just one win shy of playing in state.

Class A boys

Cyril muscled past Ft. Cobb-Broxton, 57-52, in the final.

Class A girls

Seiling dropped the ceiling on Hydro-Eakly, 76-41, for the championship.

Seiling outscored its state tournament opponents, 212-96.