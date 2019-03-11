By Mike Tupa
The 2018-19 Oklahoma high school basketball odyssey is done.
During Saturday’s Class 6A boys state championship game, Tulsa Washington subdued Putnam City North, 82-70.
During the regular season, Washington swept the season series against Bartlesville, 89-66 and 77-54.
On the girls’ side Norman dropped Norman North, 44-31, for the Class 6A crown.
The Bartlesville Lady Bruins (18-9) can take consolation that they crushed Norman, 59-43, during the regular season.
Following is a closer look at the state playoffs for each class:
Class 6A girls
Neither of Bartlesville’s fellow Frontier Valley Conference members got out of the quarterfinals. Norman outlasted Sand Springs, 59-52, and Norman North routed Tulsa Union, 41-29.
In the closes semifinal, Norman downed Edmond Santa Fe, 44-38.
Class 6A boys
Tulsa Washington survived a tough quarterfinal — beating Putnam City West, 64-58 — and semifinal — edging Southmoore, 61-59 — prior to beating PC North by 12 in the final. The other FVC team in field was Sapulpa, with lost in the quarterfinals to Edmond Memorial, 61-50.
Class 5A boys
Tulsa Memorial knocked off Del City, 63-52, for the championship.
Class 5A girls
Piedmont routed El Reno, 56-41, in the final.
Class 4A boys
Kingfisher took down Heritage Hall, 59-39, in the title tilt.
Class 4A girls
Anadarko squeezed past Muldrow, 54-49, for the Gold Ball.
Victory Christian made it to the semifinals, where it lost to Anadarko, 46-32.
Class 3A boys
Kingston mulched Millwood, 60-30, in the final.
Metro Christian lost in the semifinals to Millwood, 51-43.
Class 3A girls
Adair thumped Christian Heritage, 47-35, for the title.
Dewey High played Adair twice in the regular season, losing by 30 in both games.
Class 2A boys
Rejoice Christian toppled Hennessey, 52-42, in the championship game.
At least the powerful Oklahoma Union Cougars (24-3) had to feel a little consolation — they split with Rejoice Christian. The Cougars won the first meeting, 64-52, but lost to Rejoice Christian in the area playoffs.
Class 2A girls
Howe inched past Dale, 59-55, for the Gold Ball.
The Oklahoma Union Lady Cougars (23-5) came up just one win shy of playing in state.
Class A boys
Cyril muscled past Ft. Cobb-Broxton, 57-52, in the final.
Class A girls
Seiling dropped the ceiling on Hydro-Eakly, 76-41, for the championship.
Seiling outscored its state tournament opponents, 212-96.