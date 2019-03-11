By Mike Tupa mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

The 2018-19 Oklahoma high school basketball odyssey is done.


During Saturday’s Class 6A boys state championship game, Tulsa Washington subdued Putnam City North, 82-70.


During the regular season, Washington swept the season series against Bartlesville, 89-66 and 77-54.


On the girls’ side Norman dropped Norman North, 44-31, for the Class 6A crown.


The Bartlesville Lady Bruins (18-9) can take consolation that they crushed Norman, 59-43, during the regular season.


Following is a closer look at the state playoffs for each class:


Class 6A girls


Neither of Bartlesville’s fellow Frontier Valley Conference members got out of the quarterfinals. Norman outlasted Sand Springs, 59-52, and Norman North routed Tulsa Union, 41-29.


In the closes semifinal, Norman downed Edmond Santa Fe, 44-38.


Class 6A boys


Tulsa Washington survived a tough quarterfinal — beating Putnam City West, 64-58 — and semifinal — edging Southmoore, 61-59 — prior to beating PC North by 12 in the final. The other FVC team in field was Sapulpa, with lost in the quarterfinals to Edmond Memorial, 61-50.


Class 5A boys


Tulsa Memorial knocked off Del City, 63-52, for the championship.


Class 5A girls


Piedmont routed El Reno, 56-41, in the final.


Class 4A boys


Kingfisher took down Heritage Hall, 59-39, in the title tilt.


Class 4A girls


Anadarko squeezed past Muldrow, 54-49, for the Gold Ball.


Victory Christian made it to the semifinals, where it lost to Anadarko, 46-32.


Class 3A boys


Kingston mulched Millwood, 60-30, in the final.


Metro Christian lost in the semifinals to Millwood, 51-43.


Class 3A girls


Adair thumped Christian Heritage, 47-35, for the title.


Dewey High played Adair twice in the regular season, losing by 30 in both games.


Class 2A boys


Rejoice Christian toppled Hennessey, 52-42, in the championship game.


At least the powerful Oklahoma Union Cougars (24-3) had to feel a little consolation — they split with Rejoice Christian. The Cougars won the first meeting, 64-52, but lost to Rejoice Christian in the area playoffs.


Class 2A girls


Howe inched past Dale, 59-55, for the Gold Ball.


The Oklahoma Union Lady Cougars (23-5) came up just one win shy of playing in state.


Class A boys


Cyril muscled past Ft. Cobb-Broxton, 57-52, in the final.


Class A girls


Seiling dropped the ceiling on Hydro-Eakly, 76-41, for the championship.


Seiling outscored its state tournament opponents, 212-96.