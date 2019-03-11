By Mike Tupa

Bartlesville High School girls’ soccer team finished off the weekend with a mix of emotions.

On Friday, the Lady Bruins zapped Tulsa Washington in a shootout to win their fourth-straight match out of the gate.

But, Bixby upended Bartlesville, 4-1, on Saturday, in the girls’ championship game of the Tulsa Edison Festival.

Bartlesville is slated to play Tuesday at Owasso and host its home opener Thursday against Tulsa Edison.

In Friday’s thriller at Washington, the teams tied, 2-2, in regulation.

Bartlesville scored twice in the final 10 minutes — both goals by freshman Zoe McCabe.

On the second goal, Lady Bruin stalwart McKenzie Cummings played the ball over the top to the post, creating a scramble of mass humanity in front of the net. McCabe managed to get a foot on the ball and push it into the goal, Lady Bruin coach Aaron Kuntz explained.

During the shootout, McCabe, Briley-Anne Brown, Peyton Winter and Aubrey Boswell each scored to secure the victory.

Bartlesville goalie Brilee Taylor came up with two big saves in the shootout, added Kuntz.

“Overall, we were a little sluggish getting started, but we played a really hard-fought second half,” he added.

On Saturday, the Lady Bruins opened the scoring with a goal by McCabe — the fifth-straight match in which she has found the back of the net — on an assist by Cummings.

Cummings “played a great ball out of the backfield and hit Zoe on the run,” Kuntz said.

But, Bixby then scored four unanswered tallies to end the Lady Bruins’ victory streak.

Following this week’s games, Bartlesville will be off for spring break.