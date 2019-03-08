In a women’s basketball stunner Thursday at the Great American Conference basketball tournament in Bartlesville, No. 7 seed Arkansas Tech eliminated No. 2 seed East Central, 76-74, in double-overtime.

Ark Tech burst out to a sizable lead early and never backed off.

Hanna Villines poured in 18 points for Ark Tech, followed by Jayena Sanders with 11.

Lakin Preisner scored 17 for ECU.

Southeastern Oklahoma Men thumped Arkansas-Monticello, 76-59, behind a 21-point outburst by Dworsky.

In the other men’s quarterfinal No. 1 Southern Nazarene beat Ouachita, 75-72.

Newton and Starkey scored 17 and 16 points, respectively to help SNU hold on.