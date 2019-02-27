By Mike Tupa

Albeit there have been some surprises along the way in the playoffs for area high school basketball teams.

Both the Caney Valley girls and Barnsdall boys came up just shy of arriving in their respective Class 2A area tournaments.

But, both carved out exceptional seasons and gave a great effort in what turned out to be rugged postseason roads.

But, three local squads are still in the hunt at the area level, and possibly for the state tournament.

The Bartlesville Lady Bruins will look to keep their season alive at 8 p.m. Thursday when they face the Shawnee Lady Wolves, on the neutral hardwood at Jenks High School.

A year ago, Bartlesville sent Shawnee packing out of the playoffs, 34-32.

Bartlesville comes into the matchup with an impressive 18-7 mark for first year head coach Donnie Martin.

The Lady Bruins came up just shy in their regional championship game last Saturday against Tulsa Union, 47-44, which dropped them to the area consolation round.

That means they have to leapfrog past Shawnee in order to survive to the area consolation championship game Saturday.

Shawnee is 23-1 — but is coming off its first loss.

The Lady Wolves were ranked No. 1 a good portion of the season.

The Oklahoma Union girls are in the same position as the Bartlesville girls. OUHS travels Thursday to Checotah to take on Warner in a win-or-done game in the 2A area playoffs.

On the boys side, the OUHS Cougars are unbeaten in playoff action.

They can wrap up a state spot with a win Friday against Okemah, also at Checotah.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Cougars haven’t been to state for more than a decade.