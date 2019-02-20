For more than three quarters on Saturday night, the Barnsdall High School girls’ basketball team pounded on the door of a district title.

But, Chelsea High School Lady Dragons saved their best for last.

Chelsea outscored Barnsdall by 10 points, 18-8, in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Panthers, 56-43, in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

But, thanks to the double-elimination format, Barnsdall lives to fight another day. The Lady Panthers will seek survival when they take on Wellston in a 1:30 p.m. regional loser’s bracket showdown Thursday at Preston.

Chelsea — which advances in the winner’s bracket — couldn’t shake Barnsdall the opening three quarters.

Going into the fourth, the Lady Dragons clung to a three-point lead, 38-35.

They increased their lead in the early part of the fourth period “and they handled the ball well and they shoot free throws well,” explained Barnsdall head coach Joe Gilbert.

Chelsea also skinned the cords on three-pointers — 12, in all — to keep Barnsdall at bay.

Even so, “we had a chance of beating them way up to the last quarter,” said Gilbert. “Then, we had to start fouling them. They worked us over.”

Jasmine Shores and Khailey Sofian nailed 13 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Barnsdall, followed by Kyndal LeFlore with seven points and five assists.

Shores led Barnsdall in rebounds (seven), while Sofian and Mikayla Kettles pulled down six caroms each.

Sofian also made four steals.

For Chelsea, Morgan scored 16, followed by Kaitlyn Thurman with 13 and Sydney Smith with 11.

—

Chelsea 56, Barnsdall 43

Chelsea 14-18-6-18—56

Barnsdall 11-16-8-8—43

Barnsdall

Shores 13, Sofian 11, LeFlore 7, Kinnley Bloomfield 5, Mickey Easley 3, Bayleigh Walling 2, Jaydon Mackey 2.