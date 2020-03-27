Bartlesville’s history is rich; its impact can be seen in area museums, architecture, businesses and culture.

Famous historical figures defined the city from its beginning with Jacob Bartles giving the city its name, and Frank Phillips, H.C. Price, Armais Arutunoff and many others giving Bartlesville a rich oil industry.

According to Jon May, former Bartlesville resident and American Indian Records Specialist with the Oklahoma Historical Museum, Bartlesville’s historical importance as a leading energy center of the 20th century should not be overlooked.

The site of Oklahoma’s first commercial oil well, the Nellie Johnstone No. 1, Bartlesville became the state’s first oil boomtown soon after the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway reached the settlement in 1899.

“During the early 20th century Bartlesville served as the gateway to the oil fields of present Osage County and became home to more than 60 oil companies, including the Indian Territory Illuminating Oil Co. (later the Cities Service Oil Co.) and the Phillips Petroleum Co. The latter became Bartlesville’s largest employer and an international leader in petroleum, natural gas, and petrochemical production,” May said.

“The demand for crude oil led to the development of side industries. Two major local players were the H.C. Price Co. and the Bart Manufacturing Co. The former was established by Harold C. Price, who developed an electric welding technique used in pipeline construction. The latter was formed by Armais Arutunoff and manufactured his invention, a submersible pump for use in the oil fields. Arutunoff, a Russian immigrant, later renamed his company the REDA Pump Co., REDA being an acronym for ‘Russian Electrical Dynamo of Arutunoff.’

“Recognizing Bartlesville’s importance to the petroleum industry, in 1918 the U.S. Department of Interiors Bureau of Mines selected the city as the site of one of three national laboratories. Designated the Bartlesville Experiment Station, it remained operational under various names into the 1990s,” May said.

Bartlesville was named for Bartles, the son-in-law of Delaware Chief Charles Journeycake. Bartles moved from Wyandotte County, Kansas, to the Cherokee Nation, Indian Territory, in 1873 and settled at Silver Lake, a natural lake located south of Bartlesville.

Bartles opened a trading post and post office in 1874 and purchased a gristmill from Nelson F. Carr in 1875. Carr, one of area’s earliest non-Indian resident, had built the mill along the Caney River in 1870. Bartlesville’s first industry, the Carr-Bartles mill, was located in present Johnstone Park.

Bartles modified his mill to grind flour and built an adjacent two-story general store and residence. He soon added a boarding and rooming house and a blacksmith shop and livery stable. His activities attracted others who located nearby. Bartles provided the settlement with electricity, a telephone exchange, and a water system. He moved the Turkey Creek post office there in 1880. The village thrived for about 25 years but never incorporated.

Residents of the Bartles community began moving south of the Caney River in 1884 when William Johnstone and George B. Keeler opened a store near the present East Hensley Boulevard and South Delaware Avenue intersection. The Weekly Magnet, the town’s first newspaper, appeared in March 1895. Bartlesville was incorporated in January 1897, with Dr. Thomas A. Stewart as mayor. The local post office was moved from “North Bartles Town” to the Johnstone and Keeler Store in 1899.

Bartlesville was officially surveyed in February 1902. Townsite lots were appraised and sold, with current occupants receiving preemption rights. Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railway service began in 1903. Bartlesville was selected the Washington County seat at the Constitutional Convention of 1906, and work on the county courthouse began in 1913. (The original Washington County Courthouse was replaced by the present facility, a 1933 federal post office and court building, in 1972.) Local businesses circa 1907 included the Great Western Glass Co., manufacturer of Oklahoma’s first glass products, and numerous petroleum industry firms.

The presence of oil near Bartlesville was noticed as early as 1875. The Nellie Johnstone No. 1 was drilled at Bartlesville in April 1897. Profitable development of the region’s oil fields began with the arrival of the AT&SF. In 1903 the Prairie Oil and Gas Co. built a 35,000-gallon oil storage tank near the Bartlesville depot, and in 1904 completed a trunk pipeline, Oklahoma’s first, from Bartlesville to Humboldt, Kansas.

Surrounded by oil-field activity, Bartlesville boomed. More than 60 oil companies were based there in 1909, including the Barnsdall Oil Co. and the Indian Territory Illuminating Oil Co. Notable oilmen such as Frank Phillips, L. E. Phillips, Waite Phillips, Harry F. Sinclair, and a young J. Paul Getty, whose father formed the Minnehoma Oil and Gas Co., called Bartlesville home. In 1917 Frank and L. E. Phillips incorporated the Phillips Petroleum Co. From its Bartlesville headquarters, Phillips Petroleum became Oklahoma’s largest company and was the mainstay of the local economy into the 21st century.

Oil brought other industries to Bartlesville. During the 1920s Harold C. Price, founder of the H. C. Price Co., developed an electric welding technique for oil pipeline construction. In 1956 he commissioned architect Frank Lloyd Wright to design the company’s headquarters building. The result was the Price Tower, Wright’s only completed skyscraper. The H. C. Price Co. was liquidated in 1980.

Arutunoff established the Bart Manufacturing Co. at Bartlesville in 1928. He later changed his company’s name to REDA Pump Co. As president and chair of the board, Arutunoff sold his company to TRW Inc. in 1969. TRW REDA Pump was a major manufacturer of submersible pumps used in the petroleum industry. The firm became Schlumberger-REDA Production Systems in the late 1990s.

Bartlesville had three smelters, Lanyon-Starr, Bartlesville Zinc, and National Zinc, that opened in 1907.

Another family that found success in Bartlesville was the Madansky (Madanic) family. Russian Jews, the Madanskys changed their name to May. Their Madansky Clothing Co., which opened at Bartlesville in 1910, was May Brothers Department Store.

Bartlesville expanded east of the Caney River after 1950. The local population increased from 4,215 in 1907 to 6,181 in 1910. That number rose from 14,417 in 1920 to 14,763 in 1930. It boomed to 19,228 in 1950, 27,878 in 1960, and 34,256 in 1990. It held steady at 34,748 in 2000 and 35,750 in 2010. Its estimated population in July 2018 was 36,423.

Passenger rail service ended in April 1971.

Led by its home rule charter form of government, Bartlesville experienced renewed growth during the early 21st century. Jobs created by ConocoPhillips, a Walmart distribution center, and other enterprises resulted in an increase in population and housing.

In 2019, the Bartlesville Public School District consisted of a high school, two middle schools, and six elementary schools, with an enrollment of 5,865, according to the district’s website.