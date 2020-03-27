Especially in these days of “social distancing,” spending time outdoors is important to both physical health and mental health. But having a ready supply of safe, fun, welcoming outdoor spaces is not something that happens overnight.

In Bartlesville, “the state of city-owned parks and recreational facilities has improved greatly over the past five years, thanks to citizen support and voter approval of funding sources to make much-needed improvements, said Community Development Director Lisa Beeman, who added that many improvements are complete, while others are in the design or construction phase.

For example, 2018 saw the installation of new playground equipment at four city parks — Sooner, Johnstone, Robinwood and Douglass.

The city has more than 355 acres of parkland among its six existing community parks (Sooner, Johnstone, Veterans, Robinwood, Jo Allyn Lowe and Lee Lake); eight neighborhood parks (Douglass, Oak Park, Panther Playground, Lyon’s, Earl Sears, Civitan, William R. Smith and Colonial Estates); and several special use parks (Pathfinder Parkway, Artunoff Softball Fields, Price Baseball and Softball Fields and Hudson Lake.

“I think most Bartians would agree that the crown jewel in our park system is Pathfinder Parkway,” Beeman said. “We are all very fortunate for the vision of former city planner Joel Smith and the city leadership who together, in the early 1970s, planned for and constructed the trail system, which was designated as a National Recreation Trail in 1977.

“I believe that when the Tower Center at Unity Square is complete in the coming months, this facility will also be a fantastic addition to the community facilities,” she added.

Beeman said many of her dreams for the park system have been realized during her more than quarter-century of public service or are now coming to fruition. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t still looking ahead.

“I would still very much like to see the construction and operation of a community recreation building through a successful public-private collaboration,” she said. “This has been discussed often over the past 15 years, but consensus on the four Ws and H – who, what, when, where and how – has not been reached.

“I would also like to see the extension of Pathfinder Parkway completed to link South Bartlesville with Sooner Park, where the trail system would be essentially a looped connection,” she said.

Unlike a lot of other city services and projects, the park and recreation system requires ongoing maintenance. A common pitfall of major cities is to think “build it and they will come,” with no thought to what happens when the paint starts to wear thin.

“Our philosophy has been that we should focus our available resources on quality — that is, fewer well-maintained and well-used facilities — rather than quantity, or the number of facilities we have,” Beeman said. “We continue to identify and plan for needed capital improvements for all of our facilities.”

She added that an upcoming general obligation bond and capital improvement sales-tax extension election will include a proposal for $5.3 million for continued park and recreation facility improvements.

“Funding for needed repair, maintenance and improvements is always a challenge, as needed capital funding must compete with other city infrastructure, such as street and bridge maintenance, storm drainage and replacement of city equipment, police vehicles and fire trucks,” Beeman said. “The public often views parks and recreation as a nonessential city service when funding approval is prioritized.”