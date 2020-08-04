Evidence published in the British magazine “The Economist” this week (July 25) shows that Putin’s Russia not only interfered with Donald Trump’s election but also had a hand in the “Brexit” vote for England to leave the European Union and Scotland’s independence referendum as well. Former communist Putin is furious at the loss of the Soviet Union and is determined to use every event he can to weaken democracy as a way of taking revenge. The former KGB agent is extremely clever and subtle in his methods, usually covering his tracks pretty carefully.

Harry Compton

Bartlesville