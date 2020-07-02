Columnist wrong on Holy Spirit

In Kelly Becker’s last column, she called the Holy Spirit “she” or “her” 5 times. What kind of a Bible has Becker conjured up?

The King James Bible is usually recognized as the most accurate. Here are some verses accurately calling the Holy Spirit he or him. Jon 14:16-17, John 14:26, John 15:26, John 16:7-8, John 16:13-14, Acts 8:15-16, Romans 8:11, 1st Corinthians 12:3-11. I challenge Becker to provide any actual scriptures calling the Holy Spirit she or her!

Here are some more scriptures she might want to read. They talk about adding to or taking away or changing or twisting God’s words! Deuteronomy 4:2 and 12:32, Proverbs 30:6, Ecclesiastes 3:14, Revelation 22:18-19. James 3:1 says “Let not many of you become teacher my brethren knowing that as such we shall incur a stricter judgment.”

Jesus said the only unforgivable sin is blasphemy against the Holy Spirit. I am not a Bible scholar, so I don’t know what all that statement covers, but if it were me I would be very careful how I addressed the Holy Spirit!

In one of Becker’s previous columns she said she would like to read 52 books this year. She needs to start with the Bible.

Jim Henley

Bartlesville