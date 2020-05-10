The high efficiency of Bartlesville firefighters and their lesser-known educational branch needs to be recognized. I may owe my life to their combined efforts.

On March 1, 2020, I was awakened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a smoke alarm in my home on the outskirts of Bartlesville. I sat up in bed thinking maybe it was a faulty alarm, then realized I was sitting in dense smoke. I went to the other end of the one-level house, opened the door and the cat beat me out.

A couple of years ago, a firefighter from the No. 3 station advised me to update my smoke detectors. I bought new alarms, which he installed, placing one in a new location about 6 feet from my bed. I heard it that Sunday morning.

Power was already out from the electrical-based fire. I finally found my cellphone and called 911. The first of four fire trucks arrived in about five to seven minutes. The fire was already shooting 10 feet above my bedroom. While some of the firefighters worked to control the difficult fire, others busied themselves carrying out pictures, mementos, and anything that looked to be of value to the garage, which did not burn. It was amazing how much was salvaged from a house fire that totaled the structure.

Bartlesville has an excellent fire department of which the community can be proud. Keep your smoke detectors and alarms up to date, with batteries fresh as the fire department advises.

Don Peters

Bartlesville