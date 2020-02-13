When House impeachment manager Sylvia Garcia made her final argument for removing President Donald Trump, she felt compelled to talk about her religious faith.

“Since I was a little girl and started going to church,” said this Texas Democrat, “I have been inspired by the words of Scripture: ‘(W)hatever you did for one of the least of my brothers … you did for me.”

“We are called to always look out for the most vulnerable,” she said.

“I am a Catholic, and my faith teaches me that we all need forgiveness,” she continued.

Then she demanded the Senate remove Trump.

“The next generation deserves better,” she said. “They are counting on us.”

House impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries presented a similar message.

“Second Corinthians, the fifth chapter and the seventh verse, encourages us to walk by faith, not by sight,” Jeffries said in his final argument.

“And so I say to all of you, my fellow Americans, walk by faith,” he said.

Then he demanded the Senate remove Trump.

“The eyes of history are watching,” Jeffries said.

House impeachment manager Adam Schiff did not cite the Bible as he made his final argument, but he did quote the late Rep. Elijah Cummings in declaring that by impeaching Trump: ‘We speak not only for those who are here with us now, but for generations yet unborn.”

Yes, Schiff argued that in impeaching Trump, he was speaking for the “unborn.”

Are the House impeachment managers hypocrites?

Yes.

They argue that Trump sought to delay aid to Ukraine to advance his own political interest — not the national interest.

So, why does Rep. Sylvia Garcia favor legalized abortion?

She claims she is personally against it.

In 2013, when Garcia was a state senator, Texas passed a law that banned abortion after 20 weeks, required abortion clinics to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers and required abortionists to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of where they performed abortions.

Garcia voted against this bill.

Not all Democrats in the Texas senate took her side. Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., for example, said it was one of his “easiest votes.”

“This is one of the most emotional issues for me, but one of the easiest votes I’ve ever taken because it had to do with my faith,” the San Antonio Express-News quoted Lucio as saying.

“This should not be a party issue,” the Democrat Lucio said. “I think Catholics and Republicans together should embrace life and respect the unborn.”

“You cannot be Catholic and be pro-choice,” he said. “It’s impossible.”

Lucio stood against his political party when he took a stand for the right to life.

“My colleagues and party leaders want to embrace the pro-choice movement, but my faith plays a major role in my decision,” he said.

Garcia, by contrast, suggested that her stand against these abortion restrictions is rooted in her Catholic faith.

“State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston,” the Express-News reported, “said she does not support abortion, but respects the rights of other women to make their own decisions.” She even toured the state, the paper reported, “to rally against the restrictions.”

“We all have to follow our own conscience and we have to respect the rights of others to do that,” Garcia said, according to the Express-News. “To me, that’s what being Catholic is about; we don’t judge, it’s up to God to judge.”

Garcia’s illogic is easily demonstrated.

“Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception,” says the Catholic Catechism. “From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

“Since it must be treated from conception as a person, the embryo must be defended in its integrity, cared for, and healed, as far as possible, like any other human being,” says the Catechism.

Either an unborn child is a human being from the moment of conception or he or she is not. Basic biology demonstrates the objective truth of the premise articulated by the Catholic Catechism. An embryo, from the moment of conception, is both human and alive.

To deliberately kill an embryo — let alone an unborn child 20 weeks into gestation — is to deliberately kill an innocent human being.

Garcia advocates the legality of what is objectively the deliberate killing of innocent human beings.

In fact, Naral Pro-Choice America endorsed Garcia because it believed she would fight Trump to advance the pro-abortion cause.

“Supporting our current and future pro-choice champions is key to establishing a pro-choice majority in the House of Representatives.” Naral President Ilyse Hogue said in a press release supporting Garcia after she won her Democratic Congressional primary last year.

Naral similarly endorsed House impeachment manager Jason Crow of Colorado.

All of the other House impeachment managers — Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Jerry Nadler of New York, Zoe Lofgren of California, Val Demings of Florida and Adam Schiff of California — have 100% pro-abortion voting records, according to Naral.

Have they amassed these records because they personally believe in a right to kill an innocent human being — as long as he or she is a baby in a mother’s womb?

Or did they do it to serve their personal political interests?

— Terence P. Jeffrey is the editor in chief of CNSnews.com. To find out more about him, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.