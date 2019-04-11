(TNS) — American Media Inc. is looking to sell the National Enquirer as well as other tabloid publications, including the Globe and National Examiner, the company announced Wednesday.

New York-based AMI said its board had concluded a strategic operational review of its tabloid business, which began in August, leading to the decision to explore strategic options for the brands. The move will “likely result in their sale in the near future,” the company said in a release.

The decision comes on the heels of the Jeff Bezos scandal in which the Amazon founder accused the Enquirer of extorting him with leaked text messages and naked photos that the publication had obtained.

Bezos claimed that the Enquirer was threatening him after he attempted to investigate the publication over its earlier articles about his extramarital affair with TV host Lauren Sanchez.

Though the Enquirer has long had a reputation for using questionable tactics to score celebrity scoops, the Bezos scandal put a new spotlight on AMI’s chairman, David Pecker, a former accountant who took over the company in 1999.

The salacious scandal was instantly politicized. Pecker has been a longtime friend of President Donald Trump and has admitted employing catch-and-kill techniques to protect Trump from unfavorable stories. Since taking office, Trump has become a frequent antagonist of Bezos, mostly for his ownership of The Washington Post, which has aggressively pursued negative stories about the Trump administration.

Pecker now faces scrutiny from an internal AMI investigation into the Bezos leaks as well as from a federal probe into whether the company breached an immunity deal it had struck with federal investigators who were investigating Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer. Cohen said Trump ordered him to arrange hush money payments to two women who had affairs with him years ago. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, among other crimes, because the payments were intended to influence the campaign and were not properly disclosed.

AMI has denied wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, Pecker said AMI is looking to refocus its energies on different brands.

“We have been keenly focused on leveraging the popularity of our celebrity glossy, teen and active lifestyle brands while developing new and robust platforms including broadcast and audio programming, and a live events business, that now deliver significant revenue streams,” Pecker said in the company release.

“Because of this focus, we feel the future opportunities with the tabloids can be best exploited by a different ownership.”

AMI owns the celebrity gossip magazines Us Weekly, Star, OK!, In Touch and Life & Style. It also owns men’s health properties including Men’s Journal and Muscle & Fitness. AMI acquired full ownership of the Mr. Olympia competition in 2017.

Like many print publications, the Enquirer has been struggling with declining circulation and has experienced staff cuts. AMI is believed to be carrying substantial debt, which some reports peg as high as $1 billion.

Private equity firm Chatham Asset Management acquired a majority stake in AMI in 2014, when the publisher was struggling to emerge from a 2010 bankruptcy. Its investors have included California’s public pension fund, CalPERS.

The decision to unload the Enquirer hasn’t come as a surprise to some people familiar with the company.

“This is not a shock,” said Stu Zakim, who served as AMI’s senior vice president of corporate communications from 2004 to 2006.

“They weren’t making money and there was this embarrassment,” he said. “That’s a tough combo to beat.”