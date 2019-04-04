Wonderful performance

A night to remember … Saturday, March 23, at the Bartlesville Community Center, our renowned and esteemed music director Conductor Lauren Green and the famous symphony performed the “Pianistic Passion,” with Daniel Epstein, Brooke Oliver and Stone Yang.

Brooke and Stone were the winners of the 2019 Myrna Hershberger Young Artist Competition. They were fabulous.

The audience gave them a standing, screaming ovation. They are our next superstars.

The guest artist, Daniel Epstein, world-famous pianist, played Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Opus 18 without sheet music. His fingers, with great emotion and passion, were like raindrops on the ivories. His feet looked as if he was dancing a polka. It was mesmerizing.

I loved the histrionics and red Cossack shirt.

A night to remember.

Irene Reburn

Bartlesville

A breath of fresh air

Political discussions today can feel like listening to a couple of middle-school-aged siblings arguing at the dinner table: the argument started over something petty, neither one of them is really making any sense, and it’s only escalating.

It makes you want to slam your hand down on the table and shout “STOP!” The situation is made worse because they’re siblings, and this red-faced screaming match over the disagreement-of-the day is so inconsequential when weighed against all of the reasons they have to love one another. Yet, here they are, crying, screaming, and not accomplishing anything but making everybody crazy.

If politics makes you feel the same way, then I would encourage you to check out Pete Buttigieg (“boot-edge-edge”) for president. The little-known mayor of South Bend, Indiana, he’s young, he’s brilliant, he’s a veteran.

But most importantly, he’s kind. He isn’t afraid to disagree, but he never vilifies, he never shouts, he never sloganeers. Instead, he hears you and then reasonably, even gently, explains his position on the matter, which never fails to be blindingly straightforward common sense. Mayor Pete doesn’t want to triumph, nor does he want to “own” the other side. He wants to rebuild America by stepping outside of, as he calls it, “The Show,” rolling up his sleeves, and getting to work. He’s a breath of fresh air in these trying political times. And everyone, on either (or neither) side of the aisle would do themselves a favor in checking him out.

Christiaan Mitchell

Bartlesville