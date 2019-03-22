The past two Norman City Council meetings have sparked an intense discussion about everything from abortion to what direction council members are facing when community members address them.

For the uninitiated, more than two weeks ago, a Norman resident discussed his views on abortion during the miscellaneous comments portion of the city council meeting.

This portion of the meeting is set aside for residents to address the City Council on whatever topic they have in mind.

Sometimes people discuss business the council discussed during the meeting, other times people bring specific grievances they have, and sometimes people play music.

During this resident’s comments, two City Council members, Kate Bierman of Ward 1 and Alex Scott of Ward 8, turned in their chairs to face away from the speaker in silent protest.

That started a firestorm of comments on the Facebook ward pages and in the community about whether Bierman and Scott were justified in their actions.

This past City Council meeting, on Tuesday, Bierman and Scott, along with Ward 5 representative Sereta Wilson, held up signs during the comment portion of the meeting that presented state statistics on things like the number of children in the foster care system.

Unsurprisingly, abortion is a controversial topic. People feel very strongly about it, regardless of which side of the issue they fall on. It’s been a national topic of debate for decades.

Abortion policy is set at the national and — to an extent — at the state level. It’s not something city government can do anything about. There are plenty of other issues the City Council and city staff have substantive control over.

However, as we editorialized in the past, we support the miscellaneous comments section of the meeting, unrestricted on topic. Restricting speech is never the answer.

Democracy is messy, and such a policy can lead to some uncomfortable or just irrelevant discussions, but that doesn’t mean the council should impose topic restrictions.

Some residents are angry regarding the council members’ actions.

If you feel that way, the most effective way to express that opinion is at the ballot box.

Every two years, residents have an opportunity to elect representatives.

If Wilson, Scott and Bierman’s constituents disagree with their actions during meetings, they can vote for their opponents. If they support the actions, those constituents can choose to re-elect them.

— The Norman Transcript