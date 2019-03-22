With the Senate and the House meeting their deadline on March 14 to get all of the bills out of their respective chambers, the task of scheduling the bills from the opposite chamber has begun. This is also the time that the negotiations for budget begin in earnest based on the priorities in each chamber, the requests of all state agencies, and budget bills passed by the House.

Constitutionally, all revenue-raising measures must originate in the House but, the House and Senate traditionally take turns drafting the state appropriations bill each year. And, like all bills, the House, Senate, and governor must agree on this final budget bill, so there are intense negotiations behind the scenes all throughout the year. As a practice, budget bills have the title off when they pass their chamber of origin, which means they cannot become law until they are amended to restore the title. Having the title off means they are open for negotiation.

The portion of the budget that can be appropriated for this legislative session, which is for Fiscal Year 2020 starting July 1, is about $8.25 billion, which is about a $575 million (7.5 percent) growth over last year. However, agencies have requested a total increase of about $1.2 billion. Because the Oklahoma Constitution requires a balanced budget, negotiations will require paring down the requests to fit within the budget, while also allowing additional deposits to the state’s Rainy Day Fund. Over 90 percent of the appropriateable budget goes to the top ten agencies even though the legislature appropriates funding for 67 agencies. Those top ten agencies serve the core functions of government – education, transportation, health, corrections, and public safety.

Some of the budget is not appropriateable because it is committed off the top or is the result of dedicated fees. For example, state pensions are funded off the top, as are several education and transportation funds. Other agencies, such as the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, are funded through user fees. While there have been discussions of making off-the-top funding appropriateable, other states have run into serious trouble doing so because it is tempting to not fund a future obligation, such as a pension fund or a bond obligation, when there is a budget shortfall.

Federal funds are frequently dependent on state funds through various programs where the federal funds are matched to state funds. All of the core functions of government have some funds eligible for matching, and the effect is to multiply the power of the appropriated state funds. Federal grants that do not require matching also are sought by state agencies. All told, including the appropriateable budget, total state revenue in Oklahoma should be over $18 billion in Fiscal Year 2020, with well over one-third of that due to federal funds.

