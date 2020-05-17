Marietta

Douglas Joseph “Douglas Joe” Harper, 85, of Midwest City, welder, died May 15, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. Interment – Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Ringling

Randy "Catfish" Keith Warden, 69, of Ringling. Private burial scheduled at Ringling Memorial Cemetery. (Alexander Gray- Ringling)

Sulphur

John Emery Cagle, age 78, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Vinita Ave Church of Christ. (DeArman)