Ardmore

Billy Dean Burch, 84, retired from Valero Refinery, died May 6, 2020. Visitation Sunday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Private services Monday, May 11, 2020 at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Marietta

Mary Sue Mayes, 79, Marietta, Bank Loan Officer, passed away May 3, 2020. Viewing: Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta, at 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020. Private Family Graveside – Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)