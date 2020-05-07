Gary Paul Cox, 73, of Ardmore passed away April 22, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore. There will be no services at this time.

Gary was born May 30, 1946 in Ardmore, to Clyde and Ruth Webb Cox. Gary was born and raised around Lake Murray area. Gary attended school at Love County Public schools and graduated with the Marietta High School Class of 1965.

Gary managed many Snack Bars at many VA Centers and office buildings around Oklahoma, eventually settling back in Ardmore. He married Annette Cox in Lone Grove March 26, 1983.

He joined the United States Army in April of 1968 and was Honorably Discharged in May of 1968 due to medical reasons. He loved to garden, go fishing and work on motors of any sort. He also like to go for walks. He was a member of the Church of Christ on Merrick Drive.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Annette Cox; sister, Lovetta Williams; sister, Linda Freeman; and three infant brothers.

He is survived by daughters Melissa and John Kennedy of Ardmore, Lesley Cox of Healdton; grandchildren April Russell, Mathew Russell, Alex Russell; great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Peyton, MaKayla, Allen, Greyson, Jaxon, Jordan, Dakota; sister Joanne and her husband Bobby Stinson of Allen, Texas and brother-in-law Alvin Freeman of Marietta.

Gary’s spirit will live on in many lives he Blessed through Organ and Tissue Donations.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Church of Christ on Merrick Drive.