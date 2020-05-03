Elaine Turner, age 64, passed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the peace and comfort of her home in Ardmore.

Elaine was born on Aug. 14, 1955, in Antlers, Okla., to Helen Faye and Eldon Allen Ratliff.

Elaine graduated in 1977 and continued to further educate herself through SOTC. She married Steve Turner on Aug. 6, 1988. Together they raised their daughter, Brandi. Elaine spent her working years excelling in clerical work for several local businesses through which also gained many lasting friendships. She retired in 2018.

Elaine enjoyed life in many ways over the years. Whether it was the two steps or the waltz she never missed a beat at the Arbuckle Ballroom. Steve and Elaine would dance in the long hallway of their home. Elaine also enjoyed being a part of the local pool league where she joined teams with Steve and several good friends. Weekends brought family, shoot the moon, ZZTop and laughter. Later she became a member of The Lords Church. Elaine loved deeply and passionately. She showed a tremendous love and pride for her family leaving behind a beautiful legacy.

She was preceded in death by loving parents, Helen and Eldon Ratliff and beloved Uncle, James Powell.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Steve Turner of the home; daughter, Brandi Raymond and her husband, Adrian of Ardmore; the sparkle of her eye, her granddaughter Briana; Sister Earlene Ratliff and her husband Tony of Atoka, Okla.; Sister Terry Reimer and her husband Phil of Talihina, Okla.

The family wishes to give a special “Thank you” to the staff at Cross Timbers Hospice. The team was amazing and we cannot express our gratitude enough. The respect, care, friendliness and ease you gave will never be forgotten.

There will be no viewing or services for Elaine due to the unique world events and the restrictions currently in place. Griffin~ Hillcrest Funeral Home is carrying out her final wishes. The family would like to also thank John and his team for going above and beyond to serve with dignity and respect.

In lieu of flowers donations memorials can be made to Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C St. N.W., Ardmore, OK 73401.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.