Dana Thomas Jones was born Dec. 21, 1958 to Franklin and Margaret Jones in Huntington, W. Va. He passed from this life on April 22, 2020 at the age of 61. Dana retired from Michelin after 32 years of employment. He was an electrician. Dana was a beloved son, brother, and father to his sons.

Dana was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Ann Jones. He is survived by his father, Franklin D. Jones of Ardmore; his brother Terry Jones and wife Trina of Stonewall, his two sons Joshua T. Jones and Jacob D. Jones of Ardmore. A private graveside service will be held at Provence Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.