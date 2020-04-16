Levar Dwan Swindall II was born to Tamara and Levar Swindall on Nov. 24, 1998 at Midwest City Regional hospital.

Levar is a native of Tatums, Okla. He was raised in Oklahoma City and attended Moore school district graduating from West Moore High school in 2017. Levar continued higher education at OSU and was an active, current student with one semester remaining to gain his registered nurse degree.

Levar was a loving father to his daughter Violet Eden Swindall and was very family oriented. He also had a great passion for poetry and music. He was a music artist and enjoyed writing and recording music often as possible. Levar was also currently employed at Hobby Lobby distribution, he was very dedicated to providing for his family. Levar II, leaves to cherish, his beautiful daughter Violet Eden, parents Tamara and Levar, beautiful sisters Faith, Tamia and Elana, grandparents Larry, Maxine, Tuesday, Joe, Darryl, Pam, Patricia, and Berniestine, his special love Mikala and his Aunt Ebony, Aunt Stephanie, Aunt Berniestine and Uncle Reggie Lee.