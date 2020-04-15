Helen Novelle (Click) Choate was born in Ada, Okla., on Sept. 12, 1949 to Dennis and Mary Louise (Howard) Click. She passed this life on April 12, 2020 in Ardmore.

She and Tommy Dan Choate were married on June 22, 1974 in Ardmore. Helen worked as a CPA at Samedan, Merrico and Sunshine Industries. She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church; where she had served on the Parish Council and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a very creative and hard-working person that loved to shop, garden and decorate. She loved all of her eight grandchildren more than anyone could imagine. She was devoted to her faith and blessed with a loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy of the home; children, Mitch Armstrong of Oklahoma City, Melissa and Nigel Fairmaner, Laura and Johnny Johnson, and Julie and Chris Lyles all of Ardmore. brothers, John Click of Oklahoma City, James Click, David Click of Edmond; sister-in-law, Paula Click of Tecumseh; grandchildren, Konor Armstrong and Madison Armstrong both of Phoenix, Braden Lyles, Emma Lyles, Ethan Lyles of Ardmore, Thomas Johnson of Ardmore, Grace and Ellie Fairmaner of Ardmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Bill, Mike, Steve and Dennis.

The family will hold a private family inurnment and hold a public memorial service at a later date.