Marietta

JoAnn Robertson, 79, of Burneyville, homemaker, died April 12, 2020. Memorial Celebration are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel. (Flanagan-Watts)

Wilson

Tiffani Lashae (Burnett) Baker, 29, of Ardmore, CNA, died April 12, 2020. Memorial Services are scheduled at a later date. (Craddock)

Andy Eugene Nipp, 52, of Wilson, auto mechanic, died April 13, 2020. Private Services only. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)