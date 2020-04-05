On the morning of April 1, 2020, Garland Driskill, of Springer, passed from this life at the age of 59. He was born Dec. 13, 1960 to Virginia Ellen (Brooks) and Darrell Driskill in Downey, Calif.

Garland was a graduate of Springer High School. He was a machinist and worked in the family business most of his life. Garland married Delores Brown on May 3, 2019 and they made their home in Springer. He was a member of the New Hope church of God.

Garland was preceded in death by his parents Darrell and Virginia Driskill.

He is survived by his wife Delores Driskill of Springer; sister Melissa Satterwhite and her husband Joel of Springer; nephews Sparky Satterwhite and his wife Sammy Jo and Chase Satterwhite and his wife Delaney, all of Springer; and great nieces Berkley, Halle, Parker, and Josie.

Private services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 with Nathan Gauwitz officiating. Burial will take place in Pauls Valley.

Online condolences can be made at www.cradddockfuneralhome.com