Evert Eugene Brunk, Sr., 83 of Madill, passed away on March 27, 2020 in the hospital in Oklahoma City. Born on October 23, 1936 in McCurtain, Okla., to the late Nicholas M. Brunk and Minnie Pearl Bush Brunk, he was raised in Oklahoma, California and Colorado, graduating high school in Midwest City, Okla., in 1955. He married Juliette Eleanora Waldow in December of 1955.

Evert worked as a shipping clerk, then as a machinist in Oklahoma City. He later served in the US Army, before returning to Oklahoma City and eventually moving to Madill, in 1968. In 1970 he opened the new Uniroyal Tire Company in Ardmore as a machinist, later retiring in 1991. Eventually, he completed his career at his most beloved job as tool room manager with the Gunsmith Program at Murray State College in Tishomingo.

Evert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling stories to all that would listen. He was a two-time past master and perpetual member of the Kingston Masonic Lodge #287.

He is survived by: Siblings: Minnie Jean Brunk, Hungate Ariz., Ruby Helen Brunk Shaw, Kingston, Nicholas Joe Brunk, Ardmore, Children: Evert E. “Gene” Brunk Jr. and wife Vicki Buck Brunk, Kingwood, Texas, Terri Brunk Hale and husband Bud, Madill, Nicholas Dean Brunk, El Reno, Okla. Grandchildren: Amanda Rushing, Brandye Trisciani, Trey Brunk, Jody Maxwell, Tara Maxwell Orr, Erin Brunk Whited, Julie Brunk, Bailey Brunk, Savanah Brunk, Nick Brunk, and Bobby Brunk. Great-grandchildren: Ty and Logan Rushing, Tripp and Lenley Trisciani, Tilley and Nick Wynne, Brooklyn Currie, Cash and Gena Brunk and Aubrey Orr, Rylee Whited and Rhyan Whited. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other loved ones too numerous to name individually.

Evert was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter Jenifer Brunk Currie.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Watts Funeral Home in Madill.

Private Family Graveside Services will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Old Pather Cemetery, McCurtain, Okla. Service will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Honorary Bearers: Matt Poe, Doug Smith, Martin Sloan, Jay McGaugh, Billy McDonald, Dean Arnold, and Matt Bonnett.