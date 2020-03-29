Earl Lynn Griffin, 69, was born June 14, 1950 at Tishomingo, to the late William Earl and Ruth Lee (Ham) Griffin. Earl grew up in Tishomingo and was a graduate of Tishomingo High School the class of 1968.

Earl had served his country in the U. S. Navy, he was a member of Provence Assembly of God and was a retired Sherman Firefighter. He had also worked for West Harris and Gum Springs Water Company.

Earl passed away at his Ardmore residence, March 21, 2020 and is now reunited with his parents, a son, Michael and sister, Linda Brown that preceded him in death.

Earl is survived by two sons and their wives, Stephen and Heather Griffin, Richard and Misty Griffin; his grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of Earl's life, Seth, Austin, William, Jacob and Logan Griffin and great-granddaughter, Pasley Griffin.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. No services are scheduled at this time.

You are encouraged to send words of comfort to Earl's family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.