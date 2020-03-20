Betty Ratliff

Betty Louise Ratliff, 63, of Dewey, died Tuesday. Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Isobel Sharp

Isobel Margretta Sharp, 99, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Veral Newport

Reverend Veral LeRoy Newport, 87, of Welch, died Tuesday.

Family will be receiving friends 3 — 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and visitation will also be Sunday 12 — 5 p.m. at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Ochelata Bible Holiness Church, Ochelata. Interment will be in the Ochelata Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Edie Rodman

Edie Rodman, 79, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Marcia Montee

Marcia Montee, 54, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

No formal services are planned. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Betty Adamson

Betty Jo Adamson, 66, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.