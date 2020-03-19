A Private Celebration to honor the life of Nateia Kenyel Sanders-Means, age 36, is 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The Interment will follow in Clearview Cemetery. The Rev. Fred Johnson will deliver the Homegoing Message.

Nateia was born Jan. 9, 1984 to Nathan Means Sr, and the late Ellen “Sis” Sanders Means. She grew up in Ardmore and was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in 1994. She attended Ardmore Schools and graduated from Ardmore High School with the Class of 2003. She attended Langston University for the next two years. She began a relationship with Joseph Cohee and four beautiful children were born to this union: Natajha E’nise, Joseph Dewayne, E’moni Jakier, and Ayden Jo’Shon. In 2014, she moved from Ardmore to Oklahoma City. Lou proposed marriage and the family moved to Palm Coast, Fla. A health scare in 2018, caused them to return to Dallas. There they lived and worked until tragedy struck on March 13, 2020 and Nateia went to be with the Lord.

She was preceded in death in 1997 by her Mother, Ellen Sanders-Means; a sister, Darlean Sanders, paternal grandma, Georgia Lee Means, maternal Grandma, Darlean Myles Rankin, maternal Grandpa, Simon Sanders Jr.; aunts, Gloria Myles and Carrie Horton, and an uncle, Elvin Sanders. She leaves to celebrate her life her four children of the home in Dallas; her father, Nathan K. Means, Sr. Ardmore; Brother, Nathan K. Sanders-Means Jr., Edmond; four Sisters, Briana (Lorenzo) Taylor, Denita Dykes, both of Midwest City, Niya Means and Naliyah Means, both of Ardmore, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of cousins and very dear friends. Services are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home.