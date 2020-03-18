Funeral services for Jeanette Racine Scott, age 53, are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Celebration will be held at Jehovah Baptist Church with Pastor Alonzo Anderson eulogizing. Interment will follow in Jehovah Cemetery.

Jeanette was the youngest of eight children born to J.W. and Tillie Mae Scott. She was reared in the Milo Community and attended the St. Paul Baptist Church each Sunday until her health failed. She enjoyed clapping her hands and singing songs. Her hobby was a collection of note books, coloring books, Crayons and pencils.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister Sandra, a brother Harvey; all grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew. The Lord called her home Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from Pauls Valley Hospital. She is survived by a brother, Oneal (Nola) Stevenson, four sisters, Nedra Howard, Valerie (Victor) Pegues, Barbara (Garland) McCarroll, and Cynthia (Alonzo) Anderson, an uncle and aunts, Rev. Theodore and Claudette Anderson, Emma Prince, Lucy Anderson, and Veola Scott, special friends, Aquanetta Wilson, and Elaine Carter, nieces, nephews, other extended family and the St. Paul Church Family.