Healdton - Funeral Services for Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Nell Campbell, 75 of Healdton, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Healdton with Rev. John Harris officiating. Interment will follow to Ringling Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton.

Sandra Campbell was born on Aug. 12, 1944 in Long Beach, Calif. She attended Healdton High School and went to Southwestern Bible College in Oklahoma City. Sandra married her soul mate, Charles Campbell on Jan. 14, 1962. She was employed at the Oklahoma State Capital until Charles was honorably discharged from the Army. They started their family when God blessed them with Rhonda and Mindy. “He maketh the barren woman to keep house, and to be a joyful mother of children." Psalm 113:9. Her calling in life was being a loving mother and she enjoyed every single minute. They moved to Healdton in 1976 to raise their family in a small town. Sandy loved spending time with her kids going shopping, on vacation, to ballgames, recitals, and attending church. Becoming a grandma brought her as much happiness as being a mother. Even though her role as Mom and Nana was her greatest joy, she loved the Lord even more. She never missed an opportunity to witness to others and share about God's love. It was so important to Sandra to be a loving, giving, Christian woman.

Sandra is preceded in death by her mother Madeline Thompson, father Paul Thompson, twin sister Scotta Auld and brother-in-law Eddie Auld, sister Myrna Cook, brother Paul Dean Thompson, son-in-law Dee Ellis, nephews Joe David Cook, Michael Craig King, and grandson Dakota Turkett.

Sandra is survived by her husband Charles of 58 years and daughters Rhonda Campbell and Mindy Turkett, son-in-law David Turkett, granddaughters Brooke Ford and fiancé’ Tyler Crow, and Lynsey Turkett Marshall and husband Halston Marshall, grandsons Connor Ellis and Cade Ellis, great-grandson Aayden Cobb, and great-granddaughter Maddie Marshall; brother Max Blevins, sister Shirley King, brother-in-laws Waymon King, Billy Campbell, Carl Prince, sister-in-law Christine Prince, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Brent Auld, Tracy Auld, Jason Auld, Toby Thompson, Cody Thompson, and Johnny King.

Visitation will be held on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Healdton. Online condolences may be made to www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.