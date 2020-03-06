Feb. 9, 1930 – Feb. 27, 2020

Jean Schroeder passed peacefully from this Earth on Feb. 27, 2020, into the presence of her Lord. Her daughter, Renee, was at her side in Austin, Texas. Having recently celebrated her 90th birthday, Jean was able to see her grandchildren and only surviving sibling before passing.

Jean was born to Earl and Ethel Hunt, on Feb. 9, 1930 in Vera, Texas in the middle of a snow storm. She lived in Vera until age 12, where at that point her family moved to Manitou, Okla., to get away from all the rattlesnakes in Texas. Life was hard for the young family during the Depression but there was always love, friends, laughter, and home-grown food to sustain them. They never were for want. It was during the early 40s when she met a dreamy guy named Cecil at a neighbor’s house.

Jean graduated from Laing High School in Tipton in 1947 and continued to earn her associate degree from Cameron State University. She and Cecil were married in April 1951, after 6 years of dating. In her early married life, she worked at Fort Sill in Lawton. It was there that she developed her skills for running an office. In the late 50s, Jean and Cecil moved to Anchorage, Alaska, so Cecil could start his career with Federal Aviation Administration. Jean immediately was hired at Bethlehem Steel in the accounting department. They spent 5 years in Anchorage and loved every minute. It was during those years, that Renee was born.

In 1962, they moved to Ardmore, to be near family. Jean chose to stay at home for a few years to be with their daughter. She later decided to finish her college degree, earning a bachelor’s in education and master’s in behavioral studies from Southeastern Oklahoma State. After earning her degrees, she began her 22-year teaching career in the Plainview School District. Initially she taught elementary but later moved to business education. She was one of the first instructors in southern Oklahoma to setup computer systems and teach what was then called keyboarding and computer applications. She loved her students and daughter dearly and worked tirelessly to be the best mom and teacher she could be for them. She and Cecil could often be found cheering on students at athletic and school events, helping with fundraisers and chaperoning dances.

Upon retirement, Jean and Cecil had more time to commit to their passions, including working at the First Baptist Church Mission or spending time with the Young-At-Hearts group. After 55 years of marriage, Cecil passed in 2006. It was then that Jean decided to use her educational skills to help others by teaching in the Ardmore Literacy program. She helped dozens of adults learn to read English. It was hard for Jean to go anywhere in town without running into a former student.

In her later years, she was active in the First Baptist Church Keenager choir, Tuesday morning bible study, Carter County Home & Community Education club, playing Pinochle and enjoying great conversation with her family and friends. She would often be found reading her bible and praying for those on her “list” or perfecting her quick bread recipes for the fair.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil; her parents, Earl and Ethel Hunt; and siblings Louise Phillips, Leon Hunt, and Kenneth Hunt.

Left to celebrate her life are her daughter and son-in-law; Renee and Steve McGee, Driftwood, Texas; Grandchildren Andrea McGee, Washington, D.C., and Preston McGee, Driftwood, Texas; Brother Earl Van Hunt (Sue), Ft Worth, sisters-in-law, Georgia Hunt and Becky Hunt.

Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Ardmore, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation and celebration for family and friends will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Serving as Pallbearers are Phil Olson, Allan Hunt, Kevin Hunt, Don Harmon, Ed Thayer and Eric Thayer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Oklahoma Baptist Home for Girls in Madill either online at OBHC.org or 13976 Anthony Lane, Madill, OK 73446 or First Baptist Church of Ardmore.