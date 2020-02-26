Services for Tim Stolfa, 59, of Marietta will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin Ratterman officiating. Internment at St. Mary Cemetery with a reception at St. Mary’s Rother Hall to follow.

A Rosary devotional will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at Craddock Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, followed by a time of visitation and celebration for family and friends. Stories, musical instruments, and flowered attire are encouraged.

Born on March 29, 1960 in Ardmore, Timothy James Stolfa was the orneriest of nine children born to Monica Catherine Jewitt and John Joseph Stolfa Jr. Tim passed away Feb. 22, 2020 in Denton, Texas after a courageous battle against a sudden illness.

Upon graduating in 1977 from Ardmore High School, where he was a lauded swimmer and class clown, Tim attended St. Gregory’s College and Oklahoma State University before receiving his bachelors degree in marketing from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

After college, Tim returned to the family business as an owner/operator of Stolfa Brothers Hardware until it’s closing in 2004. During this time he served on the Board for Ardmore Main Street Authority and was active in Chamber of Commerce. Since 2013 he had been employed as a games dealer at WinStar World Casino. Any role that offered Tim an opportunity to talk to anyone and everyone was a perfect fit for him.

His most important role was as a beloved and dedicated father. He and Mary Kathleen Ford Stolfa welcomed daughters, Jennifer Nicole in 1983 and Emily Renee in 1988. Tim was always coaching or cheering on the sidelines of soccer and softball games, attended every dance and piano recital, awards assembly, theater production, spelling bee and graduation. He raised his daughters to have faith in the Lord and in themselves. He encouraged them to pursue fine arts, read books, stay humble, and chase dreams. When he wasn’t offering them words of wisdom or cheering them up with his wisecracks, he was sharing this advice: “Say your prayers.” In 2010, Ryder was born and Papa Tim added “doting grandfather” to his resume.

A lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tim had served as youth group director, cemetery director, religious education leader, usher, confirmation sponsor, and women’s softball coach for “The Belles of St. Mary’s.” He was also active in Men’s Club and Sunday School.

Tim married Virginia “Gina” Lois Saavedra on June 21, 2019 in Marietta. A craft brew enthusiast who fancied himself a bit of a “foodie,” he enjoyed the time they spent together on vacations exploring local eateries. He was looking forward to an upcoming trip to Hawaii they were planning.

Tim was well-known for his anecdotes, impeccable comedic timing, and love of bluegrass music. He loved spending time “pickin” and ”grinnin” with friends. He enjoyed karaoke, live theater, red dirt concerts, camping, kayaking, post-Thanksgiving naps, traveling and reading. He was also an avid political news watcher and didn’t allow his recent hospital stay to interfere with his following. Tim was a proud member of the Ardmore Little Theater and would probably want it mentioned that he was inducted into the Budro’s Hall of Foam.

Tim’s sharp wit and warm hugs will forever be missed by those who loved him.

Tim is survived by wife, Gina of the home; daughters, Jennifer Nicole Stolfa of Oklahoma City, and Emily Renee Stolfa of Richardson, Texas; grandson, Ryder Sage Woods of Oklahoma City; sisters, Anne M. Stolfa-Beard and husband, Riley, Monica C. Stolfa of Ardmore; Alma T. Livesay and husband, Scott of Parker, Texas; M Bernadette Wilkie and husband, Garrett of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers, John J. Stolfa, III and wife, Martha of Oklahoma City; Anthony A. Stolfa and wife, Crystal of McKinney, Texas; Bernard C. Stolfa and wife, Sonja of Tulsa; mother of his children, Mary K. Stolfa of Ardmore; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, John J. Jr. and Monica C. Stolfa; and brother, Ralph A. Stolfa.

Assisting services as pallbearers are Mark Morris, Joe Biddick, Randy Simmons, John Thompson, Scott Livesay, Garrett Wilkie, Thomas Ford, and Riley Beard.

Online condolences may be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.