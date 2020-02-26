Shirley P. Pillot, 65, 10-year resident of Ardmore, died Feb. 23, 2020, with her family by her side.

Shirley was born in Fort Smith, Ark., to Charlie C. Hartgraves and Leota C. Ryan. Obtaining primary education in Fort Smith, she later attended college in Tulsa. She was a natural in the administrative field, but where Shirley shined the most was her helping numerous people in need. She never met a stranger, and even in her last days, she still found enough strength to make others laugh in her own special way. Her favorite pastime was shopping and hitting yard sales most weekends which was a must! Most precious to her were her granddaughters and great-grands.

She reunited with and then married Luis G. Pillot in December 2012, and spent the rest of her days with him in Ardmore. Whatever she asked of him, Luis made sure to provide.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother; sisters Myrtle and Loretta; and brother Allen Ray. She is survived by her husband Luis; daughters Annissa and Latesha; granddaughters CharMella, MarTesha, Janae, Debreona, Deloreona, Nevaehona, and Aireona; great-grands Lillian, Mordecai, Michael, and Reign; brothers Charles, Joseph, and Robert; sisters Charlie Mae, Nina, Margie, Hester, Ester, Carla, and Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will gather at Hartgraves Park in Fort Smith, Ark., at 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

