Hyland Duncan Quigley, age 23, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020, in Ardmore.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest. Cremation to follow under the care of Hillcrest Crematory.

Hyland was born on Nov. 18, 1996, to James and Kerri (Mahan) Quigley in Ada. He attended Plainview Schools from kindergarten through 4th grade and then later attended Lincoln and then Charles Evans. He graduated from Ardmore Middle School. He will be remembered as a teacher to his family. He taught love and perseverance every day. He loved the color of orange and any girl. Hyland loved race cars, monster trucks and to watch construction sights was great fun for him. He was a member of The Boy Scout of America.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dana Gooden, and her husband Philup, grandfather, Jimmy Earl Mahan, great-grandparents: Dana R. Batson, William Van Batson, Deloris Morgan, great-uncles: Pat McDonough and Bobby Spradling and wife, Cathy, great-aunt, Wanda Morgan, and cousins: Rayshell Hunter, Trace Cade Sanford, J.T. Hemminger and Little Chucky Quigley.

Hyland is survived by his parents, James and Kerri Quigley, sister, GiaLyn Quigley, brother, Jon Quigley and wife, Kayla, niece, Skyler Quigley and nephew Kason Rust, a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

