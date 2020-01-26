Funeral services for Rachel Louise Spoon Cronan will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Bruce Kirby. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Rachel Louise Brink Spoon-Cronan was born Aug. 21, 1926 at Speegleville, Texas, to the late Doyle P. Brink and Hazel Lee Mathis Brink. Rachel went to work early in her life; she had worked at Mid-Continent Oil Company, at the University of Tulsa, and was an office clerk at Gardiner-Denver Oil Field Equipment Co. Very attractive in both personality and appearance, Rachel had also been a model with Laura of Dallas, a manufacturer of ladies sportswear. After moving to the Ardmore area she was a hostess, cashier and gift shop manager at Lake Murray Lodge for many years.

Rachel and Bill Spoon were married in 1964, they moved here, in 1970 from Dallas. Bill died in 1997. Rachel later married Riley Cronan Oct. 15, 1999; Riley also preceded her in death in 2007.

A member of the First Christian Church, Rachel was also a member of the Moose Lodge and had served as a Regent.

Rachel passed away Jan. 22, 2020 at an Ardmore assisted living center, at the age of 93 years, five months and one day. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle P. Brink and Hazel Lee Rollins, her two husbands, Bill Spoon and Riley Cronan, a son, Roy Lee Kahn, brother, Gilbert Brink and sister, Margo Ballas.

Survivors include a son, Eddie Ray Kahn; daughter-in-law, Kathleen "Kookie" Kahn; brothers, Arnold Brink and Wes Brink, Mike Brink and Andy Brink; a sister, Virginia A. Spencer, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren; also six step-children, Mike Spoon, Timothy Spoon, Thomas Spoon, Cathy Spoon Reid, Jill Spoon Morris and Judie Spoon Snell.

