Graveside services with military honors for George Melvin Stitt of Overbrook, are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Okla., under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

George was born Dec. 10, 1948 in St. Francis, Kan., to Edwin Carter and Mildred Arline (Morrison) Stitt. He passed away Jan. 22, 2020 in the V.A. Medical Center, Oklahoma City, at the age of 71.

On Jan. 29, 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam War. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Good Conduct Medal, three Overseas Bars, an Expert M16 Badge, and a Distinctive Unit Insignia Badge. He retired with the rank of First Sergeant on July 1, 1991 after 23 years of service to his country.

After his service in the Army, he began his work career in transportation as a bus driver for Ardmore City Schools, Ardmore, for many years. Later he would work in construction on numerous public infrastructure projects and then finishing his career working on various ranches in southern Oklahoma. He enjoyed working with animals as he raised cattle, horses, goats and Border Collie working dogs. He received great joy from his rescue dog Annie, the last in a line of many companion animals. George was a lifelong student of History. In his spare time, he was always looking for someone to help utilizing his many talents and strong work ethic. George was a member of the Lone Grove Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Pink Stitt, and George and Lela Morrison.

He is survived by two brothers, Charles E. “Dick” Stitt and wife Marilyn of McCook, Neb., and David Stitt and wife Cindy of Goodland, Kan.; three sisters, Leanna Sackett and husband Don of Lincoln, Neb., Erin Stitt of Aurora, Colo., and Sharon Streeter and husband Alan of Beatrice, Neb.; two nieces, and three nephews.

Time for visitation for family and friends will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

