Johnny Lynn Hartman, 71, Burneyville, owner/operator Johnny Hartman Well Service, died Jan. 18, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Turner Public School Freeman Auditorium ~ Burneyville. (Flanagan-Watts)

Davis

Howard Mitchell, 91, died Jan. 21, 2020. Services are 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis. (Hale’s)

Ratliff City

Gregory Mansel Daniels, 60, well service operator, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Countyline Baptist Church at Ratliff City. (Alexander Gray)