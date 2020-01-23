Charles Lee West, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at New Hope Church of God with Pastor Nathan Gauwitz officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Charles was born on Jan. 12, 1931, in Big Canyon. to Willie Lee West and Lorena (Groomer) West. He started attending Big Canyon School and then went on to graduate from Ardmore City Schools. While in High School, Charles worked for the Coca Cola Company in the plant. Charles started attending the Lighthouse Church Assembly of God in 1947, where he met and married, Patricia Ann Stracner, in Ardmore, on March 31, 1956. In 1976, he was the plant manager for Coca Cola when he had a massive heart attack and it forced him to take an early retirement. After he recovered, he went back to work for the Ardmore City Schools as the security guard and worked there until his retirement in 1992. In his leisure time, he loved to fish and play golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Marlin Dale West, brother Billy Jean West and infant sister Betty West.

Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia West, son, Charles Dewayne “Rusty” West, two daughters, Marcia Gentry and husband, Randy, Teresa Crook, and husband, Alan, five grandchildren, Tori Crook Conway, and husband Blake, Trace Crook, Colby Inselman and wife, Deidre, Christina West and Nicole West and two great-grandchildren, Case Inselman and Landon Inselman. Sister, Deloris Ward, brother, Mike Stracner, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Faustner, Randy Gentry, Alan Crook, Colby Inselman, Trace Crook and Blake Conway. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam West and Curtis Moore.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, at 11 A St. Northwest in Ardmore, Okla., 73401.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.