Joyce Lee Epperson Hitchcock was born April 10, 1942 in Ardmore, to Maudie and Harold Epperson. She passed from this life in her home on the early morning of Jan. 22, 2020 with family by her side at the age of 77.

Joyce retired from State Farm Insurance as an insurance agent of Joe McAdams American General Insurance Services. She was a member of the Mannsville Assembly of God Church

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Harold D. Epperson Sr., and mother Maudie Epperson Nester, a brother Lloyd Epperson, nephews Larry Davis, Randal Davis and Phillip Surratt, a niece Dusty Epperson Esteph and granddaughter Alisha Davis

She is survived by her spouse Chester Hitchock; daughters Carla Hames, Doris Hoffpauir, Diamond Head Mississippi, Ronnie Tucker and spouse April, Holdenville, Ava Collins, Wewoka, and Brenda Kooze, Lone Grove; grandchildren; Jason, Lacy, Jerry, Frankie, Stephanie and Gina; great-grandchildren; Zander and Zoe; siblings, Marie Davis Harris and spouse Dan, Barbara Hodges and spouse Bobby, Shirley Elles, Judy Webb and spouse, Doug, Richard Epperson and Spouse Carol. Many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be are Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Charles Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Cedar Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home

A very special Thank you to Ideal Home Health and CrossTimbers Hospice for the excellent treatment and caregiving services.

Pallbearers will be Mike Upchurch, Adam Epperson and members of the Mannsville Assembly Church.

