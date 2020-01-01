On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, Tara Rachelle (Gentry) Marsh graced the gates of Heaven with her infectious laugh and million-dollar smile.

Tara was born on Oct. 8, 1981, in Ardmore. She was the first of three daughters born to Rick and Sheryl (Reed) Gentry.

Tara attended Ardmore schools, graduating in 2000. During this time she was active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, basketball and softball. Outside of school, Tara danced for 13 years at The Eleanor Williams School of Dance. She rode her beloved horse “Jughead,” in many rodeos, where she often carried the flag. Tara attended college at East Central University and Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Since 2006, Tara worked as a commercial insurance agent at Rickets, Fennell & Associates, LLC. Before this, she worked at Bath and Body Works, where she would still work on occasion.

Tara was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was their biggest fan and never missed any event they had. Tara was always supporting her Dickson Comets. She also loved her role as Lolli, her grandchildren and nieces were very precious to her. Tara had a vivacious personality and never met a stranger. She was looking forward to the birth of two nephews in the coming spring.

Tara married the love of her life, Ted Marsh, on June 13, 2010. At this time they established their home in Mannsville.

Tara is survived by Husband: Ted Marsh, Mannsville, children: Graci Idleman, Braden Bostic, JT and Britton Marsh all of the home. Autumn Pearce and husband, Chance, Madill. Precious dog: Zeke Marsh. Parents: Rick and Sheryl Gentry, Ardmore, grandchildren: Chandler and Teddi Kate Pearce, Madill. Grandparents: Bill Reed Yukon, Mr. and Mrs. Bud Gentry, Ardmore. Sisters: Staci Negus and husband Josh, Bartlesville. Paige Bartlett and husband Skylar, Ardmore. Missy Smith and husband Paul, Mannsville. Sister-in-law: Sherry Bonnell and husband, Gordon, Ardmore. Mother-in-law: Sharon Wright, Kingston. Aunt: Teri Sheehy and husband, Dean, Ardmore. Uncle: Tony Gentry, Ardmore. Nieces: Maci Taliaferro and Lola Smith, Mannsville. Margaret Negus, Bartlesville. Cousins: Lauren and Rayven Sheehy, Brooke Gentry, all of Ardmore, and Cody Gentry, Denver.

Tara was preceded in death by her Grandmothers: Iva June Reed and Carlyn Reed, and her niece Lauren Smith.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a family hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a celebration of Tara’s life at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at The First United Methodist Church, Ardmore. Services will be officiated by Kirk Blancett, Missy Smith and John Talley. Tara will be buried at the Mannsville Cemetery, Mannsville. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

The family request that in place of flowers donations be made to Lauren’s Legacy Foundation. Po Box 82, Mannsville, Oklahoma 73447

Casket Bearers: Carson Allen, Rusty Beard, Brenton and Clinton Bland, Landon Hillis, Jack McDonald, Jeremiah McMahan, Mason Marks, Zirane Pringle, Johnny Smith.