Marietta

Peggy Louise Kerr, 87, of Thackerville, nurse - LPN, died Dec. 23, 2019. Services are 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)

Oakland

Donald Elger Robertson, 90, of Madill, retired from Southwestern Bell, died Dec. 24, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery. (Watts)

Stillwater

Selma Montgomery Karns, 98, Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Stillwater. (Strode Funeral Home)