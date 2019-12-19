Ardmore resident, Anna May Growall, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital of Ardmore, at the age of 81 years, five months and 21 days. Ann was born June 24, 1938 at Conneaut Lake, Pa., to the late, Joseph and Charlotte (Griggs) Jessup.

Ann grew up in Pennsylvania then lived in Kentucky for some time; eventually moving to Ardmore 20 years ago. She and the father of her children, Robert Growall were married from 1957 until 1981.

A devout Christian, if Ann was asked to pray for an individual, she prayed non-stop, and would call others to pray also. She regularly fasted for days and weeks for family, neighbors and others she barely knew, people she would meet in Walmart. Ann was one of Gods best prayer warriors, and he called her home to a rest in peace.

Mom was a patriot, her love and support of any and every military organization was authentic, born from a long history of family that have served our country, including her two sons, Joe a AFSOC PJ-Para Rescue operator and Randy a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Her family remembers her stories about "Flicka," her Palomino pony, the JJ Camps and the family as she grew up and raising the German Sheppard show dogs in Kentucky. Ann was an amazing cook (especially meatballs and spaghetti), her recipe thankfully passed on to Bonnie.

Ann's grandchildren Kassidi, Lauren, Chris, Nick, Isaac, Sarah and Scotty were the pride and joy of her life; she enjoyed talking about and bragging on them to all. She always tried to optimize every moment with us, with a smile on her face. She made you feel loved, and we can only hope we made her feel the same.

Ann is survived by her children, Joseph Growall, Bonnie Growall, Randy Growall and his wife, Fran; her brothers, Chuck and Bob Jessup; and grandchildren, Kassidi Coleman, Lauren Hallett, Chris Hacker, Nick Growall, Isaac Growall, Sarah Campbell and her son, Scotty. "Our loss is heavens gain, you have a great visit with grandma and grandpa and Jesus, we will see you soon."

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, conducted by Rev. Bruce Kirby.

In lieu of flowers, please donate, in her name, to the Wounded Warriors Foundation at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

