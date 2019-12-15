Funeral services for Clara Ruth Thompson, 82, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Chaplain Steve Robinson officiating. Private burial will follow at Provence Cemetery.

The daughter of the late Fred and Sally Taylor Conner, Clara Ruth was born April 27, 1937, in Alec, Okla. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She and Fred C. Thompson Sr. were married Jan. 2, 1957 in Phoenix. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in a few weeks.

Clara Ruth was a devoted member of the Church of God and loved to make things for her friends and family. She had a love of music, especially Elvis and Alan Jackson, and a love for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clara Ruth is survived by her husband of 62-years Fred; two daughters, Carol Thompson and Pearl Ortega and husband Randy; sons, Aubrey John Thompson and wife Debra and Daniel Thompson; her brothers, Bob, Lee and Donald Conner, sisters Betty Sherrill and Debra Davison and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Clara Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter Helen Thompson; son Fred Thompson, Jr.; and brothers Ed and Fred Conner.

Serving as bearers will be Bill Dunn, Noah, Harlen and Dakota Bryson, Braden Thompson and Clovis Drawbaugh.

