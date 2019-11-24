WILSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. Patti Jane (Patterson) Claxton, 71, of Wilson are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday Nov.. 26, 2019 at the Unity Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Wilson with Rev. Waylon Dancer officiating. Interment will follow at the Hewitt Cemetery. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Patti was born on Sept. 20, 1948, at Lindsay, to the late Mr. Chester R. "Pat" Patterson and Mrs. Alta Maye (Wilson) Patterson. She departed this life on Friday Nov. 22, 2019, at Marietta.

Patti was raised in Wilson graduating from Wilson High School in 1966. She married Gary Claxton on June 3, 1966, at the Rexroat Baptist Church. Patti worked as a LPN for Memorial Hospital and the Medical Arts Clinic all of her working years. Nursing was very important to her and in 1993, Patti encouraged her daughter-in-law, April to consider becoming a nurse. Since then she has been April's number one cheerleader during her education and career. During Patti's retirement years, she enjoyed being part of the Women's Outreach Group within the Wilson Community and staying very involved in the Wilson Methodist Church where she was a proud member for many years.

Patti loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren often baking with Madison and Machen. They also enjoyed making their "famous banana pudding" together. Patti always had a smile on her face and love in her heart for everyone she came across.

Preceding her are her parents, and Jerry Dodd who was like her brother; brother-in-law, Don Claxton

Survivors include her husband, Gary of the home; son, Brett and wife April of Ardmore; grandchildren, Madison and Machen of the home; sister-in-law, Betty Claxton, niece Wendy Bengneaud and husband Mark and their children, Nick, Luke and Beau, all of Lafayette, La.; niece, Liz Erickson and husband Noah of Monroe, La.; nephew, Donald John Claxton of Lafayette, La. ; a cousin, who was like a brother, Jesse Dodd and wife Donna and their children Holly Burns and husband Mark and Matt Dodd and wife Julie; other close family including Rose Dodd, Stephanie Shelton and husband Kevin, and a friend who was like a sister, Patsy Emerson; numerous other family, close friends and church family.

Casket Bearers are Jeff Ward, Leon Emerson, Herman Copeland, Kenny Goff, Craig Smith and Gene Griffin.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home in Wilson.

